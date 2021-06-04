Young footballer pursues her coaching dream on BT Sport series

Published: 12:19 PM June 4, 2021

Footballer and aspiring coach Rebecca Hunt features in BT Sport mini-series Watch Us Rise. - Credit: Kelly Clark

A young footballer from Custom House has kickstarted her dream of becoming a top coach after appearing on national television.

Becca Hunt, 15, features in BT Sport mini-series Watch Us Rise, which follows three youngsters who love football and the struggles they have had to navigate as they pursue their footballing dreams.

The Royal Docks Academy year 11 pupil gained an insight into the world of coaching by taking The FA’s online course BT Playmaker by England Football.

“I was playing football in primary school, but the girls’ team was on and off,” Becca said.

“My family are into football, so it was always on the television. From there, it was what I wanted to do, to become a coach.

You may also want to watch:

“There are not many opportunities for women my age in this area; it is more dedicated to male players.

“It can be difficult for women to find a team dedicated to their needs.”

Becca also spent a day at the home of English football, St George's Park, where she watched national team the Lionesses in action, learnt from world-class coaches and met players.

In the final episode, she led a team session with 10 of her classmates at their school in Custom House.

Becca’s beloved grandfather, who she lived with and described as her “main supporter” in her football ambitions, died during the pandemic.

“I spoke on the programme about how his death last summer affected my dedication to sport,” she said.

“My nan was so happy about the programme - within three seconds of telling her about it, everyone knew.”

Becca has played in her school's girls football team since year seven, captaining them in a number of fixtures.

The school’s partnership with Goals 4 Girls has also helped Becca develop her interpersonal, communication and leadership skills.

PE teacher Tom Woolsgrove, who was interviewed for the series, said: “Rebecca comes from an inner-city background where she may not have had access to the same opportunities other young people from different walks of life might have had in the past.

“She has had to put in the extra work to realise her ambitions.

“What people might take for granted, she has not had in life.

"But she is fantastically focused on work and has a great attitude towards football and school.”

Watch Us Rise is currently available to watch on catch-up on BT Sport.