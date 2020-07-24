Views sought on plans to transform Poland House in Stratford High Street

Developer Curlew is consulting for a second time on plans to rebuild Poland House and a vacant plot next door. Picture: Henley Halebrown Archant

A developer is seeking views on proposals to redevelop a 1960s block of student housing.

Poland House was built in the 1960s and was a car show room and office block before being converted into student digs. Picture: Google Poland House was built in the 1960s and was a car show room and office block before being converted into student digs. Picture: Google

Real estate firm Curlew has unveiled plans for a new building offering accommodation for 282 students on the site of Poland House in Stratford High Street.

Greg Fox, Curlew’s senior development manager, said: “We are really pleased to be consulting with the community on our plans for Poland House.

“Not only will a new Poland House improve on the existing student offer, it will also create a modern, sustainable building befitting the high street, alongside new jobs, apprenticeships and a community space accessible from the ground floor.

“We are particularly interested in hearing people’s views on how this new community space can be used.”

The proposed redevelopment could see four connected buildings rising up eight, nine, 11 and 12 storeys. Picture: Henley Halebrown The proposed redevelopment could see four connected buildings rising up eight, nine, 11 and 12 storeys. Picture: Henley Halebrown

He explained that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Curlew has created an online consultation which includes a virtual exhibition and video presentation.

“We hope as many people as possible can get involved in the consultation,” Mr Fox said.

Curlew’s plans include creating a garden and the reduction of 27 pay and display spaces down to two to provide space to lock bikes.

Students would not be granted parking permits, according to the proposals.

Poland House was orginally used in the 1960s as a car show room with offices above before it was converted into student digs.

Under the proposals, the front of the building will be in an arcade style, acting as an entrance to the accommodation.

The company hopes the community area will bring this part of the High Street to life with possible options including a coffee shop, meeting place or library.

The proposed redevelopment, designed by architects Henley Halebrown, could see four connected buildings rising up eight, nine, 11 and 12 storeys.

Curlew anticipates the building work will create 230 jobs with the number offered to people from Newham to be agreed with the council.

Five full time jobs are expected to be created when the work is complete. Curlew predicts the students who move in will provide a £1.3million annual boost to the local economy.

Curlew expects to submit its plans to London Legacy Development Corporation this summer. If the scheme gets a green light, building work could start in the summer or autumn of 2021.

For more details visit polandhouse.co.uk/

The second consultation ends on July 26.