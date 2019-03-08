Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time play to visit Plaistow school
PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 October 2019
A special stage version of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is coming to a Plaistow school this month.
The production, which is followed by a Q&A with the cast and creative team, will visit Lister Community School on Monday, October 28, as part of a second national school tour.
Simon Stephens' play brings the best-selling and award-winning novel by Mark Haddon to the stage, directed by Marianne Elliott.
The tour forms part of a National Theatre (NT) drive to introduce new audiences and more young people to theatre.
NT director of learning Alice King-Farlow said: "This brilliant play is a fantastic first experience of theatre and we know from last year's tour that seeing a live professional production in your own school hall can have real impact."
The tour is accompanied by a learning programme, which includes professional development for teachers led by the NT and Curious Incident movement directors Frantic Assembly, as well as curriculum-based resources and workshops.