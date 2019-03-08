Search

Teen who couldn’t speak English four years ago wins a place at former stage school of Adele and Amy Winehouse

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 March 2019

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

A teenager from Forest Gate who could speak no English four years ago is set to walk in the footsteps of Adele after winning a place at her former stage school.

Adele is a former pupil of the BRIT School. Pic: PAAdele is a former pupil of the BRIT School. Pic: PA

Aspiring actor Przemyslaw Glowacki, 16, has being offered a spot on the BRIT School’s two year theatre course where he’ll be taught by tutors who have helped to produce a convey belt of top stars in the entertainment industry.

Besides the Grammy-wining singer, the school’s former pupils also include Amy Winehouse, Jesse J and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Since Przemyslaw, a pupil at Cumberland School in Plaistow, came to the UK from Poland in 2014 he has clocked up an impressive list of achievements including being accepted to the National Youth Theatre last May.

The theatre has churned out household names including James Bond actor Daniel Craig, Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren and Luther star Idris Elba.

Przemyslaw said: “It has been an incredible year, first the National Youth Theatre and now the BRIT School. That covers a very large percentage of the most famous actors and musicians in the UK.

“It is a great privilege to be part of the one of those groups, to be part of both feels a bit like a dream. It is still only sinking in now.”

Crediting his confidence and subsequent success to his school, he added: “When I came here I was very shy, not really knowing the language very well.

“When you have teachers at a school who believe in you and have confidence in you then it really makes you feel like you can achieve anything.”

