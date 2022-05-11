Teenager from Newham still missing
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A 13-year-old from Newham has been missing from his south London boarding school since Tuesday evening and the police have launched an appeal.
Zaid Sher was last seen near his school in Chislehurst, southeast London, at about 9pm on Tuesday, May 10.
Shortly before 1.30am on Wednesday staff realised he was missing and called the police.
Zaid is Asian, about 5ft4ins tall and is from Newham. He was last seen wearing white Islamic dress, with a black jumper and jogging bottoms underneath.
His disappearance is "completely out of character". Officers, school staff and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who sees Zaid should call 999 immediately.
Anyone who has other information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting 394/11MAY.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters believe cigarettes caused four-hour Beckton blaze
- 2 Pensioner dies after being critically injured in East Ham crash
- 3 Two arrests after multi-vehicle crash on Barking Road
- 4 Wanted: Four people Newham police wish to speak to
- 5 Gainsborough Avenue stabbing: 14-year-old boy charged
- 6 Teenager from Newham still missing
- 7 Burglars jailed for violent Upminster burglary where boy, 11, was shot
- 8 Wiley wanted after court no-show amid assault and burglary charges
- 9 Noble: I've had little time to think about retirement
- 10 Man arrested on suspicion of drug offence after aggravated burglary
Information can also be provided to the Missing People charity on 116 000.