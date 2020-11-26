Mystery remains over death of courier rider in Plaistow, court hears

Published: 12:00 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:44 PM December 7, 2020

Zahid Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18. Picture: MPS - Credit: Archant

Mystery still surrounds the death of a “well-loved” man who lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

Zahid Hussain died after falling from his Honda WW125 scooter in Plaistow on April 18.

Coroner Graeme Irvine arrived at a verdict of accidental death at the inquest at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court on November 20.

Mr Irvine said: “Whether this was a case of Zahid being alarmed or shocked by an oncoming car or whether or not this was simply a case of a momentary loss of concentration, we don’t know.

“But what I can be satisfied of is his death was caused accidentally. I don’t think anyone intended him to die.”

The court heard how the 37-year-old courier was riding westwards into Plashet Road when he collided with a kerb at a mini-roundabout, fell into the pavement and slid into a signpost.

Pc Clive Austin told the court the road was in “a good state” and surface dry. Mr Hussain, who was from Plaistow, was wearing a helmet, but it had come off during the fall. The scooter had no mechanical defects.

CCTV footage showed traffic “was not particularly heavy”, the court heard.

Pc Austin agreed when the coroner stated the collision did not appear to be caused by contact with another vehicle.

The collision investigation officer said Mr Hussain’s speed was “somewhere” just above 30mph in the 30mph zone, but the evidence was “not conclusive”.

The driver of a white Mercedes travelling in the oppositie lane to Mr Hussain, which was the subject of a police appeal, came forward weeks later after initially stopping at the scene.

But Mr Irvine said CCTV showed the car, while not central in its lane, did not appear to encroach on Mr Hussain’s lane. There was also no evidence of contact between the scooter and Mercedes.

Pc Austin, when asked whether the car’s passengers were contacted, said attempts were made.

The court heard Mr Hussain had previously suffered a traumatic head injury in an accident in 2007 with later injuries to his ankle, shoulder and elbow.

Pc Austin told the court: “There is no evidence of criminal responsibility or of criminal wrongdoing.”

Family friend Mohammed Idris said questions remained, including why the Mercedes driver did not report to the police sooner.

Mr Irvine agreed the questions were “bound to create a cloud”, but the evidence did not assist him in concluding there was definitely a criminal offence.