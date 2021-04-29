News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Boy appears in court over fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou

Emily Pennink, PA

Published: 9:43 AM April 29, 2021   
Fares Maatou

Fares Maatou was fatally stabbed in Canning Town on Friday (April 23). - Credit: MPS

A boy has appeared in court accused of murdering Fares Maatou, who was stabbed to death in Newham.

Fares, 14, was attacked in Canning Town on Friday, April 23.

Fares suffered a wound to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene outside a pizza restaurant in Barking Road.

A 14-year-old youth was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon following his arrest on April 23.

During his first Crown Court appearance, the Old Bailey was told a second youth had been arrested on Tuesday night (April 27).

The defendant appeared in court by video-link from Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre in Northamptonshire, and spoke only to confirm his identity.

Judge Philip Katz QC set a plea hearing for July 16 and remanded the youth, from Grays, Essex, into custody.

The court heard it was not possible to identify a trial date within custody time limits, but efforts are underway to fix a four-week trial date as soon as possible.

Scotland Yard has announced it made a further six arrests on Tuesday in connection with the investigation - including the second youth mentioned at the Old Bailey - taking the total to 10.

Six male suspects were arrested at an address in Leyton and remain in custody.

One was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

The others were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

Three 15-year-old boys arrested last week have been bailed to a date in late May.

