Boy, 15, stabbed to death in North Woolwich

Published: 10:44 AM December 12, 2020

The scene in Woodman Street, North Woolwich last night. - Credit: Contributed

A murder investigation is under way in North Woolwich after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

Police were called to Woodman Street just before 7pm last night, Friday, December 11.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the injured boy. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries into the circumstances are under way.

At this early stage there has been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6330/11Dec.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A section 60 was put in place on the borough until 7am today, Saturday, December 12.