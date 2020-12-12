Boy, 15, stabbed to death in North Woolwich
- Credit: Contributed
A murder investigation is under way in North Woolwich after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
Police were called to Woodman Street just before 7pm last night, Friday, December 11.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the injured boy. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
Enquiries into the circumstances are under way.
You may also want to watch:
At this early stage there has been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6330/11Dec.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 15, stabbed to death in North Woolwich
- 2 North Woolwich stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- 3 Installation of 1.9km mural set to begin
- 4 Police appeal as they investigate fake nude game show
- 5 Union members strike after teacher sacked at Royal Docks school
- 6 Plans for 412-room hotel in Stratford get green light
- 7 Appeal after boy, 15, punched repeatedly on bus
- 8 Newham rapist has sentence increased after appeal
- 9 City Hall move to The Crystal given thumbs-up
- 10 Two women showing signs of sexual exploitation found in Newham during police crackdown
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A section 60 was put in place on the borough until 7am today, Saturday, December 12.