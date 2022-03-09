News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wanted: Woman with Hackney and Newham links sought after theft offences

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:02 PM March 9, 2022
Police would like to speak with Maradia Dragusin, 24, following a robbery and burglary offences in West Yorkshire

Police would like to speak with Maradia Dragusin, 24, in connection with theft offences in West Yorkshire - Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Do you recognise this woman?

Maradia Dragusin is wanted in connection with a robbery and burglary offences in West Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old is believed to have links to Newham and Hackney, according to the Met.

Officers in West Yorkshire would like to speak to Ms Dragusin following a robbery and an attempted burglary in Wakefield, as well as burglaries in Bradford and Leeds.

She is said to also have connections to Birmingham and London.

Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or via the “live chat” feature on the West Yorkshire Police website.

