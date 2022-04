Newham Police wish to speak with Marinela-Larisa Musii in connection with a burglary in Stratford - Credit: Met Police / Newham MPS

Have you seen this woman?

Marinela-Larisa Musii is sought by Newham police officers investigating a reported “non-dwelling burglary” in Stratford on March 24.

Anyone with information or who sees her is asked to contact 101 or 999.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.