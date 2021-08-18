Woman dies after fall from Stratford block of flats

Published: 10:43 AM August 18, 2021

A woman died after falling from a block of flats in International Way, Stratford. - Credit: Google

A woman has fallen to her death from a block of flats in Stratford.

Police were called to International Way, near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, about 5.40pm yesterday (August 17) to reports a woman had "fallen from height."

The 26-year-old woman died a short time later.

#Newham

A woman aged 26 has been killed in #Stratford, east-London after plunging from an apartment block.



Met Police say at 5:40pm they were called to International Way, E20. Officers helped provide first aid and called the London Ambulance Service to the scene.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/1ncemtuirf — London 999 (@999London) August 17, 2021

The Met said it had been called to the location just over an hour earlier to "a report of an offence", with officers arresting a man.

A Met spokesperson said: "A 26-year-old woman has died after a fall from height from a block of flats in International Way, Stratford.

"Police were called to the location shortly after 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 17, to a report of an offence.

"Officers attended and a man was arrested. He was taken into custody.

"Shortly before 5.40pm, it was reported that a woman had fallen from height."

Police at the scene helped to provide first aid and called London Ambulance Service to the scene.

"Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman died a short time later," the spokesperson added.

"Her next of kin have been informed.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"As is routine in these circumstances, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 5.44pm yesterday (August 17) to reports of an incident in International Way, E20.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, a clinical team leader, and two medics in cars.

"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, a person died at the scene."