Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man fatally stabbed

Published: 4:09 PM September 10, 2021

The man died from stab wounds in a home in Ringlet Close, Custom House. - Credit: Google

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a Custom House home.

Met Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Ringlet Close at 3.40am today (Friday, September 10), where the man - aged in his early 30s - was found stabbed.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 4.14am.

His next of kin have been informed, and officers have launched a murder investigation.

Formal identification has not taken place and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A woman, 43, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command are investigating and enquiries continue to establish how the man suffered his injuries.

People would particularly like to speak with anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of Ringlet Close in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone with any information should call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or police via 101, quoting reference CAD 818/10Sep.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.