Witness appeal after man, 29, stabbed in Newham

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a 29-year-old was stabbed on Barking Road.

Police were called to the scene just after 5.20am on October 30.

A 29-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

An investigation was launched by officers from the North East Command Unit.

On Saturday evening (October 30) a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains at an east London police station in custody.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Barking Road, who saw or heard anything suspicious.

Information can be provided to the police by calling 101 quoting reference “CAD 1642/30Oct” or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











