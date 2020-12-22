Witness appeal after shooting in Forest Gate
- Credit: Jon King
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Forest Gate.
Officers were called to Dunbar Road at 6.07pm on Monday, December 21 after reports shots had been fired close to the junction with Upton Lane.
A cordon was put in place but there were no reports of injuries.
An investigation is now underway and detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or with information about those responsible to come forward.
They are particularly keen to trace a black Ford C-Max with roof bars that was seen in the area at the time.
So far no arrests have been made but enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could help, no matter how small, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 5613/21Dec.
Most Read
- 1 Armed police in Forest Gate after reports of gunshot
- 2 Man found stabbed and shot in Forest Gate
- 3 Finance rules broken at East London Science School, report finds
- 4 Witness appeal after shooting in Forest Gate
- 5 Jailed: Man who attacked police with an axe in Plaistow
- 6 Investigation after man dies in Stratford
- 7 Forest Gate kidnap ends in police chase along A12
- 8 Work begins on feasibility of extending DLR from Gallions Reach
- 9 Crews battle early morning house fire in East Ham
- 10 North Woolwich stabbing: Teenager charged with murder of Kayjon Lubin
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.