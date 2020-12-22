Witness appeal after shooting in Forest Gate

Published: 11:45 AM December 22, 2020

Armed police were called in after the shooting in Dunbar Road, Forest Gate last night (December 21). - Credit: Jon King

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Forest Gate.

Officers were called to Dunbar Road at 6.07pm on Monday, December 21 after reports shots had been fired close to the junction with Upton Lane.

A cordon was put in place but there were no reports of injuries.

An investigation is now underway and detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or with information about those responsible to come forward.

They are particularly keen to trace a black Ford C-Max with roof bars that was seen in the area at the time.

So far no arrests have been made but enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help, no matter how small, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 5613/21Dec.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



