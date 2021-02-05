News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
West Ham man charged in Chelmsford drug dealing investigation

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:29 AM February 5, 2021   
Chelmsford Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Armand Mpita, 28, of Manor Road is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 5. - Credit: Archant

A West Ham man has been charged as part of an investigation into drug dealing in Chelmsford, Essex.

Armand Mpita, 28, of Manor Road, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, February 5), accused of three counts of supplying heroin and four counts of supplying crack cocaine.

Essex Police say Kye Garnier, 19, of Bishop Road, Chelmsford and a 15-year-old boy from Croydon, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are also facing charges in relation to the investigation.

Mr Garnier is also expected to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today.

A 23-year-old man from east London, who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, has been released without charge.

Crime
Courts
Newham News
Essex

