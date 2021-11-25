A man is still being treated for injuries sustained during an "extremely violent" robbery in Newham.

The Metropolitan Police said the 22-year-old victim was attacked at around 10.15pm on October 29, while witnesses reportedly filmed the assault.

Three males allegedly approached the victim from behind as he walked along St Georges Road, Forest Gate.

The suspects took £20 from him before knocking him to the floor and attacking him.

The victim was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries and a broken leg. His treatment is ongoing.

Det Con Tiffany Africa of the Met’s North East Command said: “We know that there were a number of witnesses who filmed this extremely violent robbery and I would like to hear from anyone who was there, or has information concerning the identity of the suspects, who has not yet spoken to us.

“The suspects left the scene in a dark coloured car and I am also keen to see footage, or receive information, concerning that vehicle.

Det Con Africa called it a "seemingly motiveless attack" and urged witnesses to "do the right thing".

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 8133/29NOV, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.