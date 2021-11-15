News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three men jailed for violent disorder connected to Kayjon Lubin murder

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 7:40 AM November 15, 2021
Azhar Miah,  Raymond McGill and Gift Osundu

Azhar Miah, Raymond McGill and Gift Osundu - Credit: Met Police

Three men have been jailed for violent disorder in relation to a 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in North Woolwich.

Kayjon Lubin, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene in Woodman Street on the evening of  December 11.

Stabbing victim Kayjon Lubin

Kayjon Lubin, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene in North Woolwich. - Credit: Met Police

A post mortem ruled he died from a single stab wound to the chest. 

Azhar Miah, 28, of Silverland Street, Newham, Raymond McGill,18, of Manwood Street, North Woolwich, and Gift Osondu, 18, Constance Street, North Woolwhich, were all found guilty after a trial at the Old Bailey earlier this year.

All three were also convicted of possession of a knife in a public place.

McGill and Osondu were found not guilty of the murder or manslaughter of Kayjon.

On November 12  McGill and Osondu were jailed for two years and Miah for 17 months.

Police were called at approximately to a shop on Woodman Street at 6.50pm on 11 December 2020.

They found Kayjon with injuries but despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Met’s murder squad established that Kayjon and his friend Miah had been involved in an altercation with McGill and Osondu in which they were all armed with knives.

Det Serg Gary Harreman, the investigating officer, said: “The Met will do all it can to bring to justice those who carry knives in public and contribute to the violence on the streets of London.

“A 15-year-old died as the result of a single stab wound, demonstrating the deadly consequences of carrying and using a knife.

“My thoughts go out to his family and friends, who have lost someone who had his whole life ahead of him."

Knife Crime
Newham News
East London News

