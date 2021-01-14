Forest Gate man, 21, charged with dangerous and drug driving

Published: 12:32 PM January 14, 2021

A man from Forest Gate has been charged with dangerous driving. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police.

Uzair Ahmed of Shrewsbury Road, Forest Gate, was arrested on Friday, January 8 and taken to an east London police station where he was charged with the offences.

The 21-year-old was also charged with driving without insurance, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and drug driving.

The charges relate to an incident at 1.55pm on Friday, January 8 in Barking Road when a police officer spoke with a driver about the manner of his driving.

The vehicle was later involved in a collision with another car in Katherine Road.

There were no reported injuries.

Mr Ahmed is due to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 28.