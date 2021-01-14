Forest Gate man, 21, charged with dangerous and drug driving
Published: 12:32 PM January 14, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police.
Uzair Ahmed of Shrewsbury Road, Forest Gate, was arrested on Friday, January 8 and taken to an east London police station where he was charged with the offences.
The 21-year-old was also charged with driving without insurance, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and drug driving.
The charges relate to an incident at 1.55pm on Friday, January 8 in Barking Road when a police officer spoke with a driver about the manner of his driving.
The vehicle was later involved in a collision with another car in Katherine Road.
There were no reported injuries.
Mr Ahmed is due to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 28.
Most Read
- 1 NHS 'concerned' about Covid vaccine uptake in Newham
- 2 Barts apologises to family after death of Stratford woman
- 3 Serial fraudster who set up fake real estate company jailed for six years
- 4 Half of people in Newham may have had Covid-19, analysis reveals
- 5 Knife-carrying teenager arrested after running from cops
- 6 Dangerous driver arrested after police find drugs and £28k cash
- 7 Double murder charge over stabbings, as police name victims
- 8 Deputy chairperson of Newham Council suspended by Labour Party
- 9 'Kindly keep out of Stratford': Johnson criticised over cycling trip
- 10 Stephen Timms calls for Covid-19 vaccine centre in East Ham