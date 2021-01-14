News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Forest Gate man, 21, charged with dangerous and drug driving

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 12:32 PM January 14, 2021   
Katherine Road

A man from Forest Gate has been charged with dangerous driving. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police.

Uzair Ahmed of Shrewsbury Road, Forest Gate, was arrested on Friday, January 8 and taken to an east London police station where he was charged with the offences.

The 21-year-old was also charged with driving without insurance, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and drug driving.

The charges relate to an incident at 1.55pm on Friday, January 8 in Barking Road when a police officer spoke with a driver about the manner of his driving.

The vehicle was later involved in a collision with another car  in Katherine Road. 

There were no reported injuries.

Mr Ahmed is due to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 28.

Most Read

  1. 1 NHS 'concerned' about Covid vaccine uptake in Newham
  2. 2 Barts apologises to family after death of Stratford woman
  3. 3 Serial fraudster who set up fake real estate company jailed for six years
  1. 4 Half of people in Newham may have had Covid-19, analysis reveals
  2. 5 Knife-carrying teenager arrested after running from cops
  3. 6 Dangerous driver arrested after police find drugs and £28k cash
  4. 7 Double murder charge over stabbings, as police name victims
  5. 8 Deputy chairperson of Newham Council suspended by Labour Party
  6. 9 'Kindly keep out of Stratford': Johnson criticised over cycling trip
  7. 10 Stephen Timms calls for Covid-19 vaccine centre in East Ham
Crime
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Air quality

30 councillors urge mayor to halt controversial Newham parking scheme

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Crime

Experts warn people in Newham to beware Covid-19 vaccine scams

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Emergency Services

Wandering Ginger Tom given claret and blue collar after crossing Thames...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Crime

Woman injured in 'serious incident' at King George V DLR station

Jon King

Author Picture Icon