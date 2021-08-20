Otas Sarkus: Upton Park double shooting victim dies

Published: 8:37 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 9:00 PM August 20, 2021

Otas Sarkus, 20, died on Friday August 20 after he was shot in Raymond Road, Upton Park, on Wednesday August 18. - Credit: Met Police

The 20-year-old victim of a double shooting in Upton Park has died.

Detectives launched a murder investigation tonight and released this picture of victim Otas Sarkus, 20.

Police were called at about 10.50pm on Wednesday, August 18 to reports of a shooting on Raymond Road.

Officers and paramedics found Otas Sarkus suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police were then called to a Route 238 bus on Plashet Grove where a second man, aged 18-years-old, was found with a gunshot injury. He was also taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

Otas was pronounced dead at 2.27pm on Friday, 20 August. His family are now being supported by officers from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, said: “Our heartfelt thoughts are with Otas’ family and friends at this time.

"We have been working tirelessly to try to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and are today appealing for the public’s help with our investigation.

“The shooting happened in a busy residential area, and I am appealing for people to check their dashcams or private CCTV, specifically for any white Volvo SUV/4x4s – which we believe to have been involved – in the areas of Upton Park and Forest Gate between 22:00 and 23:00hrs on Wednesday.”

The second victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A crime scene remains in place as police continue to investigate and appeal for information.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Operation Tielen or CAD 7763/18Aug. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Online you can visit https://mipp.police.uk/ and submit any photos, footage or information which you believe may be of relevance.