Mohammed Ashfak, of Upton Park in Newham, has been jailed for 19 years after subjecting his ex-partner to a campaign of abuse - Credit: Met Police

A man from Upton Park who raped his former partner as part of a campaign of domestic abuse has been jailed for 19 years.

Mohammed Ashfak, 31, was given the sentence at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday - February 4 - after previously being found guilty of 11 offences.

He will also serve an extra four years on licence.

Ashfak abused his former partner between January and May 2020, during which he repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to kill both her and himself.

He also raped her on two occasions and filmed himself doing so.

A statement read out at court told of the enduring legacy of Ashfak's abuse: "I remember everything he’s done and said to me. His actions, his voice. I get days where I wake up terrified.

"I have never felt like I do now. I’m not fit enough to go back to work, it’s just not something I’m ready to do. It will take time for me to build it back up.

"I just don’t feel safe."

During the campaign of abuse, Ashfak also forced the victim to withdraw allegations she had reported to the police by further assaulting and threatening her.

She initially reported an incident on April 3, 2020, in which the 31-year-old assaulted her, held a rusty knife to her and attempted to rape her.

He was charged with two offences and bailed by the court.

Just over a month later officers were called to reports that the victim had been found in the road covered in blood after being assaulted by Ashfak, who had also prevented her from leaving the house.

The abuser was further charged and remanded, at which point the victim disclosed all of the earlier offences to police.

Detective constable Jennifer Newman, who led the investigation, called Ashfak a "dangerous and manipulative man".

She said: "Ashfak subjected his partner to a number of violent physical attacks but as she says, it is the emotional impact of this behaviour that she will continue to live with for a long time.

“The offending took place over a four-month period but her life has been turned upside down by what happened."

The victim added: "I’ve carried on because I don’t want him to hurt someone else’s daughter.

“Let me be the last person he ever touches. Nobody should experience what he has done to me.”