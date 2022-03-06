Police in Newham are asking anyone who knows this man to please call 101 and quote reference 4698/05mar - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for help identifying a man after a box containing money raised for Ukraine was stolen from a café in West Ham Lane, Stratford.

Thought to have held around £100, the box was taken from the Sawmill café shortly after midday on Thursday, March 3.

Members of staff chased the male suspect as he ran away from the location, though he was driven away in a car.

The man pictured is being sought as he was seen by witnesses placing an object in a car. Enquiries are ongoing regarding the vehicle.

An MPS spokesperson said: “The police investigation is ongoing and there has been no arrest at this time. However, the image of the man sought is clear, and I urge anyone who may know who he is to call police and tell us what you know.”

Police are requesting anyone who knows the man in the photo to please call 101 and quote reference 4698/05mar.