North Woolwich stabbing: Police make two more arrests

Published: 9:24 AM December 14, 2020

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy have made two more arrests. - Credit: Submitted

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy have made two more arrests.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both arrests took place yesterday morning (December 13).

A 25-year-old man arrested on Saturday (December 12) has been released and no further action will be taken against him.

Police were called at about 6.50pm on Friday (December 11) to Woodman Street in North Woolwich.

Officers and paramedics found the 15-year-old boy who had been stabbed. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Det Ch Inspector Mark Wrigley of Specialist Crime Command said: “These arrests are a positive step in our investigation but we are still working to establish exactly what took place on Friday night.

“There were lots of people in the area at the time and I would appeal for anyone who hasn’t yet come forward, to do so.

"The senseless killing of a 15-year-old has understandably shocked the community and I would urge them to help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the incident room on 0208 345 3715.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers without having to give your name on 0800 555 111.