Two men stabbed in Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 1:34 PM March 18, 2021   
chandos rd

The victims were found in Major Road, but are believed to have been stabbed in Chandos Road. - Credit: Google

Two men have been stabbed in Stratford.

The pair were found in Major Road after police were called at 7.05pm on Wednesday, March 17.

However, officers believe the men, who are aged 18 and 20, were attacked in nearby Chandos Road minutes earlier.

Detectives think they then ran to Major Road in a bid to find help.

A Met spokesperson said: "[They] were both taken to an east London hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening."

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information from anyone who may have been in the area and saw the two men running from Chandos Road into Major Road.

They are also keen to speak to any motorists who may have recorded the events on a dashcam.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anybody with information is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 6599/17Mar.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

