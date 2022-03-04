Essex Police want to speak with George Goddard (left) who has links to the Isle of Dogs and Jo Jobson from Plaistow - Credit: Essex Police

Two men are being sought by police after a robbery at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Essex Police say several men forced their way into the property in Ongar in the early hours of Saturday, November 27.

They allegedly assaulted Mr Cavendish and threatened his wife while their children were also at home.

A Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high value watches were reported stolen.

Two south London men – a 27-year-old from Camberwell and a 30-year-old from Bell Green - and another man from Rainham in Kent have since been charged with robbery.

Detectives are still trying to locate Jo Jobson, 25, from Plaistow and George Goddard, 26, from Loughton, who has links to the Isle of Dogs, over the incident.

Det Insp Tony Atkin said: "We're still seeking the public’s help to locate these two men.

"I believe both men will have information which will help the investigation and I would urge them both to come forward.”

Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call 101 quoting reference Operation Chamber, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.