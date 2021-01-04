Two men charged with murder after East Ham fatal stabbing

Published: 7:57 AM January 4, 2021 Updated: 7:58 AM January 4, 2021

Abiola Akerele died in Stondon Walk, East Ham on December 29 after being fatally stabbed. - Credit: Met Police

Two men will appear in court today charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham.

Saeed Farouk, 21, of Macaulay Road, East Ham, and Harry Ehibor, 20, of Chalk Farm Road, Camden will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court in connection with the death of Abiola Akerele.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended Stondon Walk on Tuesday, December 29 after the Met was called just before 3.20pm to reports of an assault.

Abiola, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination found Abiola died as a result of a stab injury to the heart.

Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18, of Abbots Road, East Ham, was charged with murder on New Year's Day.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, January 2 and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, January 5.

A 17-year-old girl arrested on New Year's Day on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until a date at the end of January.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and ask anyone who knows anything about what happened to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3667/29DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.