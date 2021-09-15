News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Otas Sarkus: Two charged with murder after fatal shooting

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:15 PM September 15, 2021   
Otas Sarkus was shot in Upton Park. He died 2 days later

Otas Sarkus, 20, died on Friday August 20 after he was shot in Raymond Road, Upton Park, on Wednesday August 18. - Credit: Met Police

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of Plaistow man Otas Sarkus in a double shooting in Upton Park.

Dean Adams, 31, of Stevenage Road, East Ham and Deon Brisport, 29, of Lauriston Road, Hackney were both charged with murder and attempted murder and remanded to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, September 15).

Another 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was bailed to return on a date in mid-October. 

Otas, who was 20, died in hospital after being found with a gunshot injury in Raymond Road on the evening of Wednesday, August 18. 

A second man, aged 18, was also found injured on a Route 238 bus in Plashet Grove.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

