Tributes paid to Fares Maatou, 14, stabbed to death in Canning Town

Published: 6:14 PM April 24, 2021

People place flowers at the scene in Barking Road. - Credit: PA

Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Canning Town.

Fares Maatou died at the scene of the attack in Barking Road on Friday afternoon (April 23).

Fares Maatou was fatally stabbed in Canning Town on Friday (April 23). - Credit: MPS

Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of murder, while another 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

Witnesses said the teenager was wearing his school uniform when he was attacked.

A close friend of Fares described him as a "really nice" person who "loved life".

The tearful 15-year-old, accompanied by her 33-year-old mother, neither of whom wished to be named, said: "He was really nice. He had nothing to do with the gang stuff around here.

"He would just be there for you. If you ever needed him he would be there."

Speaking from the scene of the attack, she added: "He was happy. He loved life."

The Met said it was called to the incident shortly before 4pm where the teenager was found with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead half an hour later.

The force said officers believe Fares was attacked with "a large bladed item".

Tributes have been placed at the scene of the attack. - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A post-mortem examination is still to take place.

A pile of floral tributes and some balloons were placed outside the Zzetta Soul Fired Pizza restaurant in Barking Road.

Flowers left at the scene. - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A member of staff from the restaurant said a FedEx worker, an off-duty police officer and a woman had all rushed to the teenager's aid as he lay in the street outside the restaurant.

"They were just shouting at him, 'wake up, wake up, try to breathe'," the worker, who did not want to be named, said.

"Three or four of us were all shouting loudly, 'one, two, three', so there was a rhythm for compression."

Fares was just 14 year-old. - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

He said the victim, who was in school uniform, was "totally blacked out".

"I was hoping he would end up in hospital and stay alive," the witness added.

He said it was "really bad" when Fares's family arrived at the scene.

"I haven't seen anything like this," he said, adding that the family were "expressing their grief" and "crying".

He added: "When the doctor announced him dead he broke the news to his sister and she almost collapsed.

"Looking at the family bonding, I think he was a really loved one."

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 1570 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

A crime scene remains in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, according to the Met.