Family of man who died after attack in Canning Town pays tribute to a 'loving, generous' father

Published: 4:27 PM May 10, 2021

Tributes have been paid to Abdirahman Munye who died after being hit by a car during a fight in Canning Town. - Credit: Courtesy of Mohamed Abdirahman Munye

A family has paid tribute to a "loving" father of five who died after being attacked and hit by a car in Canning Town.

Abdirahman Munye was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by the vehicle in Butchers Road on April 28.

Sadly, the 50-year-old handyman - who had suffered a head injury - died three days later.

Mohamed Abdirahman Munye, Mr Munye's eldest son, told the Recorder: "In every family you have one person who is the pillar of the family.

"To lose him [means] we have to rebuild everything now. It has affected the family very badly. We lost a great man. He was a big role model for me.

"[There is a] feeling of loss, especially as the eldest son. I can feel what my little brothers are feeling. The responsibility [for the family] is now on my shoulders."

The 22-year-old paid tribute to a generous, loving and sociable man who would do anything to help people.

Nuradin Munye, who is a cousin of the victim, added: "He liked to help us all, anyone. If anyone asked for help, he would."

Osman Osman was also treated for a head injury following the incident. He said Mr Munye stepped in to protect him.

"He was like my brother. He was a very nice man. It was the first time we had seen each other in 30 years. Why did this happen?" Mr Osman, 41, asked.

Five males were arrested in connection with the incident. They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Members of Mr Munye's family were at his bedside every day following what police have described as an "altercation".

Medics carried out emergency surgery at The Royal London Hospital, however, Mr Munye failed to regain consciousness.

A Dutch national, Mr Munye - who was affectionately known as Babe Munye - moved to the UK from Holland in November. He lived in Leyton.

He was originally from Somalia and a father to five sons aged 22, 21, 17, seven and four. He was the eldest of nine siblings.

Mohamed explained how the family left the war-torn west African country in a bid to find a better life in Europe.

"We fled from Somalia and here the same things are happening. We came here for peace. [The police] have to take this case seriously. If we can't get justice, then what is the difference?" he asked.