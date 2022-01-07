News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Steven Fry: Canning Town man accused of murder to stand trial

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:57 AM January 7, 2022
Updated: 12:03 PM January 7, 2022
Custom House man Steven Fry, 33, died in his Ringlet Close home after being stabbed.

The man charged with the murder of Steven Fry in Custom House is due to stand trial in May.

Georgie Ferrier, 29, of Appleby Road in Canning Town is accused of fatally stabbing Steven in September last year.

The case has been adjourned until March 25 for a further case management hearing, following a scheduled plea hearing at Woolwich Crown Court in December.

The trial is set to be heard on May 16, a court officer said.

Steven died at his home in Ringlet Court in the early hours of September 10 after being found suffering stab wounds to the chest and leg.

