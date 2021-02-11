News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Social media knife sales: Three from Newham charged after investigation

Tom Ambrose

Published: 6:42 PM February 11, 2021   
Three people from Newham have been charged over the sale of offensive weapons on social media - Credit: Archant

Three people from Newham have been charged with selling knives, intended for to be used for violence, on social media.

Jordan Lovett, 22, and Loishana McKenzie, 23, of Grange Road in Plaistow, were both charged with marketing a knife in a way which is likely to encourage it to be used as a weapon and possession of illegal cash.

They both appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court yesterday and Ms McKenzie was due back at the same court today after being remanded in custody.

Mr Lovett was also kept in custody to next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 10.

A 17-year-old boy from Newham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces the same charges and will also appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 10.

Mr Lovett faces an additional charge of possession of cannabis.

Two other men, from Westminster, were also arrested as part of the Violent Crime Taskforce investigation.

Fred Truman, 61, and Omar Truman, 26, both of Abbey Orchard Street, were charged with possession of an offensive weapon and 'possession of points and blades'.

They both appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 10, where they were remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 10.

Newham News

