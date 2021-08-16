Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line

Published: 3:58 PM August 16, 2021

Marcus Moses-Cairnes, 28, of Rixsen Road, Manor Park (left), Garth Tulloch, 27, of Framlingham Close, Clapton (centre) and Ahamefuna Anukam, 27, of Iris Close, Ilford (right). - Credit: Essex Police

Three men from Manor Park, Ilford and Clapton who were part of a drugs line in Essex have been jailed.

Marcus Moses-Cairnes, of Rixsen Road in Manor Park, Garth Tulloch, of Framlingham Close in Clapton and Ahamefuna Anukam of Iris Close in Ilford ran the Tommy line in Southend.

A court heard Moses-Cairns was in possession of the drugs, Tulloch held the drugs line phone and Anukam was the car driver, with the three men working together from a house in Eastwoodberry Crescent, Southend.

The trio were seen carrying out a suspected drug deal from a car in Leigh-on-Sea on December 4 last year, before another suspected deal took place in Benfleet a few hours later.

Officers from the Essex Police operation raptor team stopped the car and arrested them.

Moses-Cairnes was found with 19 wraps of cocaine on him and police found more cocaine and cannabis during a search of the house in Southend.

Drugs with a total street value of about £9,500 were seized.

A mobile phone found in the car had a draft text message advertising drug deals with 24-hour delivery, as well other messages from customers.

Moses-Cairnes, 28, and Tulloch, 27, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis at Basildon Crown Court on February 22.

Anukam, 27, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis on April 1.

All three were sentenced on August 2 and jailed.

Moses-Cairnes was put behind bars for four years and nine months, Tulloch for three years and four months, and Anukam for one year and eight months.