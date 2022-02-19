The Met wants to identify three men in relation to a fight outside the West Ham v Brighton match on December 1 2021 in Stratford - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Do you recognise these men?

The Metropolitan Police would like to identify the three men pictured in connection with a fight after the West Ham v Brighton match last year.

The Met’s Football Investigation Team said the affray occurred at 3.39pm on December 1 outside the London Stadium in Stratford.

Anyone who recognises any of these people or has any information about them is urged to contact police on 101 and quote the image reference number.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.