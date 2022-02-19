News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Three men wanted following West Ham v Brighton fight

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:25 AM February 19, 2022
Updated: 11:26 AM February 19, 2022
The Met wants to identify three men in relation to a fight outside the West Ham v Brighton

The Met wants to identify three men in relation to a fight outside the West Ham v Brighton match on December 1 2021 in Stratford - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Do you recognise these men?

The Metropolitan Police would like to identify the three men pictured in connection with a fight after the West Ham v Brighton match last year.

The Met’s Football Investigation Team said the affray occurred at 3.39pm on December 1 outside the London Stadium in Stratford.

Anyone who recognises any of these people or has any information about them is urged to contact police on 101 and quote the image reference number.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.

London Live News
West Ham United
Stratford News
Newham News

Don't Miss

Forest Gate Community School Headteacher Thahmina Begum

Education News

'More articulate than Eton': Newham school rated 'outstanding'

Alastair Lockhart, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Firefighters rescued seven people after a fire broke out at a restaurant with flats above it in Barking Road, Plaistow

London Live News | Updated

Three in hospital, seven rescued after Plaistow restaurant fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for help to trace Gigi Bratasanu, who is believed to be aged between 40 and 45. 

London Live News

Wanted: Man linked to multiple alleged thefts on Newham buses

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Adult College in Ripple Road, Barking

Court Watch

Man found dead in Stratford after neighbour reported 'bad smell'

Charles Thomson

person