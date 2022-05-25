Three young men were chased down and arrested after an alleged knifepoint robbery in East Ham last night.

Police say the alleged robbery took place about 5.20pm yesterday - Tuesday, May 24 - as three people aged 16 to 20 walked along High Street North.

They reported that they had been approached and threatened by three men, who showed them a large knife in a sheath.

The victims, who were not injured in the incident, handed over a phone and a bag containing cash and bank cards.

The suspects then ran off towards a nearby rail station but, around 6.40pm, were spotted walking back along the High Street.

After chasing them on foot through the streets, local officers arrested three youths aged 17, 18 and 21 on suspicion of robbery.

All three remain in custody.

Police say a large, serrated combat knife was found in a garden nearby and several items that reportedly been stolen were recovered.

Det Sgt Kelly Jones of the Met's North East area robbery team, said: "Local response officers have bravely chased and detained three people who were reported to be armed with a knife.

"Tackling violence on our streets is a priority for the Metropolitan Police and these arrests show our commitment to the public to make the streets safer and everyone has a role to play.

"We need information from our communities and if you don’t want to speak to us or give your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"It can feel like a hard call, but it could save a life - possibly of someone you love.

"So whether it’s following the advice on our “Look up. Look out.” campaign or calling police if you see anything suspicious, we can all so something to make our communities safer."