Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, found stabbed in East Village

Jon King

Published: 11:40 AM April 23, 2021   
Police cordon in East Village

A police cordon was in place around Calla House in Anthems Way. - Credit: Submitted

Three teenage  boys have been arrested after a 16-year-old was stabbed.

Officers were called to Anthems Way, East Village, at 8.51pm on Wednesday (April 21), following reports of a stabbing.

Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 16-year-old boy with stab injuries.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition was not life-threatening."

Three teenage boys aged 13, 14 and 15 were arrested near the scene and taken into custody.

Police believe the victim and suspects are known to each other. Enquiries continue.

