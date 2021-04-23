Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, found stabbed in East Village
Published: 11:40 AM April 23, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
Three teenage boys have been arrested after a 16-year-old was stabbed.
Officers were called to Anthems Way, East Village, at 8.51pm on Wednesday (April 21), following reports of a stabbing.
Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 16-year-old boy with stab injuries.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition was not life-threatening."
Three teenage boys aged 13, 14 and 15 were arrested near the scene and taken into custody.
You may also want to watch:
Police believe the victim and suspects are known to each other. Enquiries continue.
Most Read
- 1 Clapton Community FC members demand 'Justice for Sami' outside Forest Gate Police Station
- 2 Restored Victorian warehouse in Stratford to become dance and music hub
- 3 Police officer to appear in court after death of man in East Ham
- 4 Second jabs hub opening at Westfield as ExCeL London vaccination centre soon to close
- 5 Meeting ex-banker London mayoral candidate Brian Rose
- 6 Pupils send 'awe-inspiring' accounts of pandemic into the future with time capsule
- 7 Why musician swapped working with pop stars to teaching Newham pupils
- 8 Anonymous tip off could hold key to murder of Sami Sidhom three years later
- 9 Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, found stabbed in East Village
- 10 Police officer jailed for GBH after injuring man in Forest Gate