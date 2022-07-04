Two people are in custody after the death of man in Beckton - Credit: PA

Two people are in custody and another has been released on bail following the death of a man found "unresponsive" in Beckton.

Police were called around 3.50pm on Saturday - July 2 - to reports of a disturbance at a residential address in Newark Knok.

Officers found a 39-year-old man who was not responsive and provided first aid until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5pm.

The Met's Specialist Crime Command is investigating his death, which is being treated as suspicious.

Police say his next of kin are aware and will be supported by specialist officers.

A 35-year-old man was arrested this morning - Monday, July 4 - on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

A woman, 31, has also been taken into custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and has since been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Yorke, the senior investigating officer, said: "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

"Our officers are supporting them during this extremely difficult time.

"A dedicated team of detectives is carrying out a number of enquiries to establish what happened."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has information that may help the investigation is asked to call 020 8345 3865, or 101, quoting reference number CAD 4680/02Jul.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.