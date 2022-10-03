News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Otas Sarkus death: Third man charged with murder

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:23 PM October 3, 2022
Otas Sarkus was shot in Upton Park. He died 2 days later

Otas Sarkus - Credit: Met Police

A third man has been charged with murdering Plaistow man Otas Sarkus.

Otas, 20, was found with a gunshot wound in Raymond Road, Upton Park on August 18 2021 and later died in hospital.

A second man, 18, was also found injured on a route 238 bus in Plashet Grove.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Shaquiel Samuels, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Otas and will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (October 4).

He is also charged with attempted murder.

Two others have also previously been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Dean Adams, 32, of Stevenage Road, East Ham and Deon Brisport, 30, of Lauriston Road, Hackney, have both been remanded in custody.

A trial date has been set for the Old Bailey of November 28.

