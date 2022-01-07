Tributes to 'much-loved' Stratford theatre worker Harvey Parker

Tributes have been paid to Harvey Parker, who worked at Theatre Royal Stratford East, after his body was recovered from the Thames - Credit: PA

Tributes have been paid to Stratford theatre worker Harvey Parker, whose body was found in the River Thames.

Harvey, 20, was a front of house staff member at Theatre Royal Stratford East. He had been reported missing after leaving Heaven Nightclub in Charing Cross in the early hours of December 17.

The Met has confirmed that a body pulled from the Thames near Embankment on Tuesday (January 4) - near where he was last seen - has been formally identified as Harvey.

In a statement, Stratford East artistic director Nadia Fall and executive director Eleanor Lang paid tribute to the "much-loved" University of York music student.

The statement said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague Harvey Parker.

"Everyone at Stratford East is completely devastated by this terribly sad news.

"We will take some time to mourn Harvey before thinking of the best ways to celebrate Harvey’s life, with all those who loved Harvey as a fellow colleague and a friend.

"Stratford East is a community and we will continue to offer support to those affected by this sad news."

A JustGiving fundraising page has been created by his friends and family to help causes that "support people like Harvey", as a way to celebrate his life and keep his memory alive.

They say money raised will go to young queer support groups as well as neurodiverse and gender diverse young people who would benefit from emotional or mental health support.

The funds will also help "talented musicians from under-represented communities".

More than £53,000 has been raised so far - well beyond the initial target of £10,000.

This fundraising will "ensure that others like Harvey are able to shine as brightly," the Stratford East statement said.

"We will continue to hold Harvey in our hearts, and our thoughts are with Harvey’s family and close friends at this incredibly sad time."

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harveyparkerfundraiser to donate.