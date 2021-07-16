Fares Maatou death: Teens plead not guilty to murder
Emily Pennink, PA
Published: 8:33 PM July 16, 2021
- Credit: MPS
Two teenagers have denied murdering 14-year-old Fares Maatou in Canning Town.
Fares was fatally stabbed on the afternoon of Friday April 23.
He was pronounced dead outside a pizza restaurant in Barking Road.
Two 15-year-old boys appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from youth custody.
They pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public “without authority or reasonable excuse”.
The court heard that proceedings against a third teenager accused of assisting an offender had been dropped.
Judge Philip Katz QC set a provisional four-week trial for August 8 2022.
Most Read
- 1 Plans to turn Forest Gate corner shop into restaurant
- 2 Ilford and East Ham men due in court accused of drug dealing offences
- 3 Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection
- 4 Man charged with drink driving after Beckton flyover crash
- 5 Stolen Land Rover drives onto train tracks in high-speed police chase
- 6 Dame Vera Lynn mural unveiled in East Ham
- 7 Appeal to trace man after sex assault on Liverpool Street to Goodmayes train
- 8 Euro 2020: Teens arrested in connection with unauthorised Wembley access
- 9 Fares Maatou death: Teens plead not guilty to murder
- 10 Three years on from 'London's biggest ever grassfire' at Wanstead Flats