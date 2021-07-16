Fares Maatou death: Teens plead not guilty to murder

Published: 8:33 PM July 16, 2021

Fares Maatou was fatally stabbed in Canning Town on Friday (April 23). - Credit: MPS

Two teenagers have denied murdering 14-year-old Fares Maatou in Canning Town.

Fares was fatally stabbed on the afternoon of Friday April 23.

He was pronounced dead outside a pizza restaurant in Barking Road.

Two 15-year-old boys appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from youth custody.

They pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public “without authority or reasonable excuse”.

The court heard that proceedings against a third teenager accused of assisting an offender had been dropped.

Judge Philip Katz QC set a provisional four-week trial for August 8 2022.