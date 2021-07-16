News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Euro 2020: Teens arrested in connection with unauthorised Wembley access

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:08 PM July 16, 2021   
Stock image of police

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with GBH after a stabbing in East Village. - Credit: PA WIRE

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with unauthorised access to Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final.  

An 18-year-old man from Ilford and a man from Newham, also 18, have been released under police investigation while enquiries continue.  

The two teens allegedly took items and shared them for the purpose of allowing people to have unauthorised access to the stadium during the final between England and Italy on Sunday (July 11).

Metropolitan Police
Newham News
Ilford News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ionut Manea

Crime

Ilford fire death: Men jailed for 'sickening' hut attack

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Year 4 pupils Alqama Rinos, Riley Mcavoy-Coleman, Shanzay Bhatti, Aaleyah Khan, Miroslava Slavchera and Erika Ahmed

Euro 2020

Primary school in East Ham shows England Euro 2020 final support

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Manor Park

London Fire Brigade

Two cars destroyed in Manor Park workshop fire

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Vandome Close at the junction with Freemasons Road in Custom House

London Fire Brigade

Custom House flat damaged in early morning fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon