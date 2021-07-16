Euro 2020: Teens arrested in connection with unauthorised Wembley access

Published: 6:08 PM July 16, 2021

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with unauthorised access to Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final.

An 18-year-old man from Ilford and a man from Newham, also 18, have been released under police investigation while enquiries continue.

The two teens allegedly took items and shared them for the purpose of allowing people to have unauthorised access to the stadium during the final between England and Italy on Sunday (July 11).