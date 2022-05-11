The teenager is next due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on May 13 - Credit: Archant

A teenager has been charged after a 13-year-old was stabbed near Little Ilford Park last month.

The 14-year-old boy, who has not been named due to his age, stands accused of attempted robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent and being in possession of a knife.

He appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on April 11 where he was placed into local authority care.

The accused is due back at the same court on Friday (May 13).

Police were called to reports of an incident in Gainsborough Avenue at around 7pm on April 8.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a 13-year-old boy with a stab injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Police say the incident involved the victim being approached by two males in Little Ilford Park who allegedly attempted to rob him.