News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Motorcyclist, 19, remains in ‘life-threatening’ condition after A13 incident

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 9:16 AM January 16, 2022
Drivers were recorded travelling up to 100mph on the A13 Newham Way

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A13 in Newham on January 15. - Credit: Archant

A 19-year-old motorcyclist remains in life-threatening condition after colliding with barriers on the A13 in Newham. 

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which saw police called just after 7am yesterday (January 15) to reports that a motorcyclist had collided with the central reservation on the Westbound A13, near to the Beckton Flyover.  

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition. 

His family have been informed.  

Investigators would like to hear from any witnesses or drivers who may have dash cam footage.  

Anyone with information should call 0208 597 4847 or 101, providing the reference CAD 1556/15Jan. 


London Live News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Missing man Kieran Devlin from Grays, who has links to Plaistow

London Live News

Missing man with links to Plaistow last seen before Christmas

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Manor Farm Care Home on High Street South, East Ham has not had hot water since Friday (January 7)

London Live News

Covid-hit care home in East Ham without hot water for days

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A woman standing with her hands on the back of a chair in front of bookshelves.

London Live News

Primary school bans pudding as 'sugar crash' impacted learning

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Mrs Balogun, of Rowland Court in Canning Town, complained repeatedly to Newham Council

London Live News | Updated

Newham Council forced to pay £4.5k after mushrooms grow on flat carpet

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon