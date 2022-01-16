Motorcyclist, 19, remains in ‘life-threatening’ condition after A13 incident

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A13 in Newham on January 15. - Credit: Archant

A 19-year-old motorcyclist remains in life-threatening condition after colliding with barriers on the A13 in Newham.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which saw police called just after 7am yesterday (January 15) to reports that a motorcyclist had collided with the central reservation on the Westbound A13, near to the Beckton Flyover.

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

His family have been informed.

Investigators would like to hear from any witnesses or drivers who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should call 0208 597 4847 or 101, providing the reference CAD 1556/15Jan.



