Man remains in critical condition after Stratford Station attack

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:11 PM January 18, 2022
Stratford station (Pic: PA)

A man, 51, is in hospital after being assaulted at Stratford Station on Sunday evening - Credit: EMPICS Sports Photo Agency

A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault at Stratford Station remains in hospital, police say.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed the 51-year-old's condition was critical but stable following the attack on Sunday evening (January 16).

A man who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the incident has been released on conditional bail, a BTP spokesperson said.

Police were called to the station at 7.40pm on Sunday to reports of a serious assault.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who was in the area that evening or who has information that may assist their investigation.

If you saw what happened or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and providing reference number 444 of 16/01/22.

