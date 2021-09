Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder to appear at Old Bailey

Published: 9:35 AM September 27, 2021

Georgie Ferrier, 29, of Appleby Road is due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 28. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The man accused of murdering Steven Fry in Custom House is due to appear at the Old Bailey.

Georgie Ferrier, 29, of Appleby Road, Canning Town, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 24.

Custom House man Steven Fry, 33, died in his Ringlet Close home after being stabbed. - Credit: Met Police

He has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Steven, 33, who died in Ringlet Close in the early hours of September 10.

Mr Ferrier was remanded in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, September 28.