Video
Stephen Morrisson's mother pleas for help to bring killers to justice
- Credit: Essex Police
The mother of a man who was fatally stabbed in a car park has spoken of the family's loss in an appeal to find his killers.
Stephen Morrisson from Plaistow collapsed on a petrol station forecourt on Epping Road after driving away from the car park in Epping where he suffered a single stab wound.
The 30-year-old father died in hospital soon after the attack, which happened at about 8pm on June 23 last year.
Mum Lorraine Morrisson said: "Stephen didn’t deserve to die. He had so much more to offer.
"He’s not going to see all the milestones in his son’s life. He’s not going to see him leave school.
"He’s not going to see him get married, go to college, go to university and he’s not going to see his son become a father – and that matters. And Stephen mattered.
You may also want to watch:
"It’s a very, very big loss for us. We just miss him so much."
Lorraine added: "There must be someone out there who knows what happened to Stephen. We are asking them to please help us.
Most Read
- 1 ExCeL vaccination centre to close and be replaced by Westfield site
- 2 Covid cases nearly triple over one month in Barts hospitals
- 3 City of London defends West Ham Park homes proposal amid 'outrage'
- 4 Policeman from Hornchurch denies causing pensioner's death in East Ham
- 5 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
- 6 National planning award for 3,800-home West Ham development
- 7 Leyton Orient reportedly interested in Southend full-back Elvis Bwomono
- 8 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?
- 9 Study: Newham produces 'most England footballers from London' since 1966
- 10 GP practice in Newham in special measures after 'inadequate' CQC rating
"He was always so bubbly. I always say he just breezes in like a tornado – he was that lively. He always saw the bright side of life."
Essex Police has arrested 14 people in connection with the death. Nine remain under investigation and five face no further action.
Julie Gowen, senior investigating officer, said answers needed to crack the case lie with groups of people in London.
She said: "These people – and [those] around them – know exactly what happened on that day. They know who killed Stephen.
"Over time, loyalties change, ties are broken and people make mistakes. We will not miss anything and we will leave no stone unturned.
"I am asking the people who know what happened to please come forward and give Stephen’s family justice."
Lorraine added: "[Solving the case] is not going to bring Stephen back, but it is going to give us closure."
Recalling the day her son died, she said: "I just went into shock. I couldn’t accept it. It made it harder that I wasn’t able to say goodbye."
Stephen’s sister Charlotte Morrisson said: "He was always there for me. It’s not until after he’s gone that you realise how happy he was.
"It’s been hard. I try and keep strong for everyone else."
A £10,000 reward has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information which can be given anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.