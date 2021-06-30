Stephen Morrisson's mother pleas for help to bring killers to justice

Video

Published: 5:58 PM June 30, 2021

Stephen Morrisson was fatally stabbed in a car park in Epping Road, Epping on June 23 last year. - Credit: Essex Police

The mother of a man who was fatally stabbed in a car park has spoken of the family's loss in an appeal to find his killers.

Stephen Morrisson from Plaistow collapsed on a petrol station forecourt on Epping Road after driving away from the car park in Epping where he suffered a single stab wound.

The 30-year-old father died in hospital soon after the attack, which happened at about 8pm on June 23 last year.

Mum Lorraine Morrisson said: "Stephen didn’t deserve to die. He had so much more to offer.

"He’s not going to see all the milestones in his son’s life. He’s not going to see him leave school.

"He’s not going to see him get married, go to college, go to university and he’s not going to see his son become a father – and that matters. And Stephen mattered.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s a very, very big loss for us. We just miss him so much."

Stephen was 30 years old when he died. - Credit: Essex Police

Lorraine added: "There must be someone out there who knows what happened to Stephen. We are asking them to please help us.

"He was always so bubbly. I always say he just breezes in like a tornado – he was that lively. He always saw the bright side of life."

Stephen collapsed on the forecourt of this Shell petrol station after managing to drive away from the scene. - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police has arrested 14 people in connection with the death. Nine remain under investigation and five face no further action.

Julie Gowen, senior investigating officer, said answers needed to crack the case lie with groups of people in London.

She said: "These people – and [those] around them – know exactly what happened on that day. They know who killed Stephen.

"Over time, loyalties change, ties are broken and people make mistakes. We will not miss anything and we will leave no stone unturned.

"I am asking the people who know what happened to please come forward and give Stephen’s family justice."

Tributes have been laid at the car park. - Credit: Essex Police

Lorraine added: "[Solving the case] is not going to bring Stephen back, but it is going to give us closure."

Recalling the day her son died, she said: "I just went into shock. I couldn’t accept it. It made it harder that I wasn’t able to say goodbye."

Stephen's sister Charlotte described how hard his loss has been for the family. - Credit: Essex Police

Stephen’s sister Charlotte Morrisson said: "He was always there for me. It’s not until after he’s gone that you realise how happy he was.

"It’s been hard. I try and keep strong for everyone else."

A £10,000 reward has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information which can be given anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.