Stabbing victim 'pursued attackers in his car and crashed into them'

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:02 PM June 2, 2021   
Romford Road in Forest Gate

Police were called to Romford Road in Forest Gate on Monday afternoon. - Credit: Google

A man who was stabbed then allegedly pursued his attackers in his car and collided with them in Forest Gate.

Police found a 35-year-old man with stab wounds, along with an abandoned moped, two helmets and a knife, after being called to reports of a traffic collision in Romford Road about 2.50pm on Monday, May 31. 

Officers discovered a man had been stabbed in Capel Road about 2.30pm, allegedly by two people on a moped. 

It has been reported that he then pursued a moped in a blue Land Rover and collided with it in Romford Road, before its riders fled the scene. 

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged. He was arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody. 

Enquiries continue and police are appealing for witnesses. 

Det Insp Daniel Thompson, of the Met’s north east command, said: “We keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time. 

“As we piece together what happened, any information - however small - could be crucial and I would urge people to come forward. 

“I would like to reassure the local community that while this is believed to be an isolated incident, they can expect to see enhanced patrols from their neighbourhood officers in the coming days.” 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 3992/31MAY21. 

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111. 

