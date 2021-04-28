Police make six more arrests after fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou

Published: 2:13 PM April 28, 2021

Fares Maatou was fatally stabbed in Canning Town on Friday (April 23). - Credit: MPS

Six more people have been arrested by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou.

This Met Police action now takes the total number of arrests to 10.

Six males - aged 15, 18, 22, 30, 53 and 18 – were arrested at an address in Leyton on Tuesday, April 27.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

The others were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

They were taken to police stations in east London and remain in custody.

A probe was launched following the fatal stabbing in Barking Road, Canning Town.

Police were called at 3.56pm on April 23 and found Fares suffering stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead just over half an hour later.

Three boys were arrested on April 23 in connection with Fares's death.

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.

The 14-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was due to appear at the Old Bailey today (Wednesday, April 28).

Both 15-year-olds have been bailed to a date in late May.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, April 24. He has also been bailed to a date in late May.

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 1570 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.