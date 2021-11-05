Silvertown man admits double stabbing outside nightclub

Wagner Silva, 20, of Starboard Way, Silvertown pleaded guilty to all charges at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, November 4. - Credit: PA WIRE

A man from Silvertown has admitted stabbing two people during a brawl outside a nightclub.

Police say Wagner Silva, of Starboard Way, had been in a group of about 15 people at Unit 7 nightclub at Festival Leisure Park, Basildon in the early hours of Saturday, October 2.

After a fight broke out within that group around 4am, the 20-year-old pulled out a large, silver knife concealed in his trousers and ran towards two other men.

They tried to run away but one of the men sustained a deep stab wound to his leg while the other suffered wounds to his arm and leg.

Neither victim’s injuries were life-threatening or life-changing.

The incident lasted about 90 seconds and Silva was arrested a short time later.

Silva was charged with two counts of GBH with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He admitted all charges at Basildon Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, November 4) and is due to be sentenced on December 16.

Detective Constable Will Belsham of Basildon CID, who led the investigation, said: "This was a violent attack on two individuals in front of hundreds of people who were outside a nightclub.

"As a result of CCTV footage captured by the park’s control room, we were able to clearly identify Wagner and ascertain his role in the incident.

"Unfortunately for him, he had no option but to admit his guilt almost at his first possible opportunity.

"The fact that Wager had a concealed knife with him on this night out shows he was intent on committing crime and this incident could have ended up much, much worse for every person involved."