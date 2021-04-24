Shotgun, counterfeit cash and money seized in Canning Town

Published: 4:32 PM April 24, 2021

This shotgun was seized by police making an arrest in Canning Town on Friday (April 23). - Credit: MPS

A shotgun, counterfeit cash and money have been seized by police making an arrest.

A 21 year-old man was arrested at an address in Canning Town on Friday, April 23 where the weapon was found.

Det Insp Matt Webb from operation trident said: "This seizure of a firearm and arrest is another win for law enforcement who are making significant headway in removing lethal weapons from the streets, arresting dangerous and violent individuals, and protecting the public."

The suspect was arrested for possession of class A and B drugs as well as for possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody.

The firearm has since been taken to a forensics lab for assessment.

The arrest was made by the Met’s specialist firearms command. Officers from operation trident now lead the investigation.