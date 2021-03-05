Jailed: Drug dealer who crashed into cab leaving passengers critically injured
- Credit: MPS
A drug dealer who left four people critically injured after ploughing head on into them in a car has been jailed.
Shofiqul Hussain of Crescent Road, Plaistow, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday, March 5 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty at a hearing in February to multiple counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Det Insp José-Paulo Qureshi, who led the investigation, said: "Hussain fled leaving critically injured victims in his wake, avoiding arrest and continuing to supply illegal drugs.
"It was sheer luck this collision didn’t result in a fatality."
The court heard how on in June 2019 Hussain was driving a rented BMW in Wick Lane, Hackney, when the vehicle hit a kerb at speed having driven through red traffic lights.
The BMW crashed head-on into a private hire vehicle. Hussain leapt out of the car and fled, leaving the cab driver and his three passengers critically injured.
One of victims is still suffering from their injuries.
Officers found the empty BMW and searched the area but there was no trace of the driver.
The Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched an investigation which included viewing CCTV and dash cam footage. Forensic testing was carried out at the scene.
Hussain ignored a public appeal for the driver to hand himself in to police.
Scotland Yard launched a manhunt after Hussain was finally identified as the driver.
He was caught leaving an address in Loughton on October 23, 2019.
On arrest, Hussain was found in possession of drugs. Officers then searched the property in Loughton where they uncovered cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of £200,000.
Det Insp Qureshi said: "I am very pleased with the sentence handed down and that a dangerous driver and drug supplier has been removed from our roads and communities and that a significant amount of drugs will now not be sold on the streets of London."