Second boy, 15, charged with murder of Fares Maatou
- Credit: MPS
A second boy has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou.
The 15-year-old was charged with murder today (Thursday, April 29), as well as possession of an offensive weapon and supplying crack cocaine and heroin.
Fares, 14, was stabbed to death outside a pizza restaurant in Barking Road, Canning Town on April 23.
Hashim Munye, of no fixed address, was also charged today (April 29) with assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of crack and heroin.
Four men, who were arrested as part of the investigation, have also been charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine.
You may also want to watch:
The police say there is no link between their charges and those related to Fares' death.
Nicholas Merceirnu, 22, of no fixed address; William Himfen, 53, of Lea Hall Gardens, Leyton; Adrean Kudelki, 30, of no fixed address; and Ali Mohammadi, 18, of Hertford Road, Hackney, were charged today.
Most Read
- 1 Victim of Custom House attack was stabbed and shot to death
- 2 Man dead after second fatal Newham stabbing in days
- 3 Police make six more arrests after fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after stabbing in East Ham
- 5 Call for calm as community rocked by two fatal stabbings in Newham
- 6 Boy appears in court over fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou
- 7 Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, found stabbed in East Village
- 8 Met Police officers charged over 'inappropriate photographs' of two dead sisters in Fryent Country Park
- 9 Man in hospital after 'acid attack' inside his home in Beckton
- 10 Cat found dead with plastic bag tied around body in possible 'horrible act of cruelty' in East Ham
All six males were arrested in Leyton on Tuesday, April 27 and appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court today (April 29).
Two 15-year-old boys who were arrested on Friday, April 23 have been bailed to a date in late May.
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, April 24 has also been bailed to a date in late May.
A 14-year-old boy had already been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, April 28.
Judge Philip Katz QC set a plea hearing for July 16 and remanded the youth, from Grays, Essex, into custody.