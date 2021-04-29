Second boy, 15, charged with murder of Fares Maatou

Published: 6:09 PM April 29, 2021

Fares Maatou was fatally stabbed in Canning Town on Friday (April 23). - Credit: MPS

A second boy has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of Fares Maatou.

The 15-year-old was charged with murder today (Thursday, April 29), as well as possession of an offensive weapon and supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Fares, 14, was stabbed to death outside a pizza restaurant in Barking Road, Canning Town on April 23.

Hashim Munye, of no fixed address, was also charged today (April 29) with assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of crack and heroin.

Four men, who were arrested as part of the investigation, have also been charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine.

The police say there is no link between their charges and those related to Fares' death.

Nicholas Merceirnu, 22, of no fixed address; William Himfen, 53, of Lea Hall Gardens, Leyton; Adrean Kudelki, 30, of no fixed address; and Ali Mohammadi, 18, of Hertford Road, Hackney, were charged today.

All six males were arrested in Leyton on Tuesday, April 27 and appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court today (April 29).

Two 15-year-old boys who were arrested on Friday, April 23 have been bailed to a date in late May.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, April 24 has also been bailed to a date in late May.

A 14-year-old boy had already been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, April 28.

Judge Philip Katz QC set a plea hearing for July 16 and remanded the youth, from Grays, Essex, into custody.